Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,639 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.52% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 107,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 328,580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

