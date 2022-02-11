Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,039 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 567,964 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

