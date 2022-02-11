Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,019 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,019 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.66% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $613.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

