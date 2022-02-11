Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,028 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

