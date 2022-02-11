Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,066 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of ExlService worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

