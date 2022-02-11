Credit Suisse AG Sells 65,363 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

