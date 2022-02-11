Credit Suisse AG Sells 93,961 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,961 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.54% of FLEX LNG worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

