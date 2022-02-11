Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

