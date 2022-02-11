CryptEx (CRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,332.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. CryptEx has a market cap of $457,117.57 and approximately $31,332.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00012700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.83 or 0.99907508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021198 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00382890 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

