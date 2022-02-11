CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $928,795.26 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $928,795.26 and $647.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00197102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00443751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

