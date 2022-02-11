Curve DAO Token Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $301.62 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,688,200,554 coins and its circulating supply is 443,418,086 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.