CWV Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $10.47 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $8,820.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.