Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $154.59 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $162,447.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $154.59 or 0.00364628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,959 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

