Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 94.8% in January

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cyren stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,441. Cyren has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.