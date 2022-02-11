CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CyrusOne worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CONE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.