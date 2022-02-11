DA Davidson Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $78.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

