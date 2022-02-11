Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.92. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 5,914 shares changing hands.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

