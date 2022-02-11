DAOventures Market Capitalization Achieves $393,995.53 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $393,995.53 and $42.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004290 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

