Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.29

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $332,842.11 and approximately $2,485.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,133,219 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.