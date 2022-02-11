Datamine Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $228,382.58 and $8,875.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00302069 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005878 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.89 or 0.01222275 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,636 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.