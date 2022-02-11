DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0365 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $150.08 million and $4.91 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00102906 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,733,520 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

