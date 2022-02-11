DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $32,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in DexCom by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 260,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $442.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.72. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.94.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

