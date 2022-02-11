DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 542.2% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHCA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in DHC Acquisition by 24,559.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,920,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,825,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,820,000.

NASDAQ:DHCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

