DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,429.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DHHC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672. DiamondHead has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $33,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 357.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,564 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $12,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 660,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 455,164 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

