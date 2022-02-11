Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 676,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 707,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,248. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.