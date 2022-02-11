Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $251,152.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.27 or 0.07108040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00305370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.06 or 0.00775085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00082836 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.00412183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00228727 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,388,066 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

