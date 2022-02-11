DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in January

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DILA. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,413,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:DILA remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.