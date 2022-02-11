DistX Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,347.60 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. DistX has a total market cap of $13,347.60 and $28,250.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

