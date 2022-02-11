Ditto Tops One Day Volume of $18.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Ditto has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $1.19 million and $18.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.