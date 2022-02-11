Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys 135,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 7.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,352. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

