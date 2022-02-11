Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys 160,499 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean makes up approximately 9.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Ultra Clean worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.