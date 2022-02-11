Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys 175,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Amkor Technology comprises 3.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amkor Technology worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,690. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

