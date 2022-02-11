Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys 5,619 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Vishay Precision Group worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 over the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $436.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

