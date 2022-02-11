Divisar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,038 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Primoris Services worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,402. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

