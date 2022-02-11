Divisar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 2.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

