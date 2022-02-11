Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 3.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after buying an additional 641,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,125. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.