Divisar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211,580 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s makes up approximately 5.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 3.63% of Tilly’s worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tilly’s stock remained flat at $$13.39 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,490. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

