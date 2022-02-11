Divisar Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Green Dot makes up approximately 2.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

