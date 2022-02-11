Divisar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 2.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

