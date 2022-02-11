Divisar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TTM Technologies worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

