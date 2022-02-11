Divisar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Photronics accounts for about 5.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Photronics worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,161. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

