DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops One Day Volume of $395,651.00

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $395,651.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DOGGY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,546,646 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.