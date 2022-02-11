Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
D traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.
In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.