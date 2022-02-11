Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

D traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.