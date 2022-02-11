DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,687 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.76% of DraftKings worth $148,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

