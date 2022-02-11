DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $31,569.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.00773878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00228180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022977 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

