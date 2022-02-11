Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,908 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $42,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11,026.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.88, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

