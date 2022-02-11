DXdao (DXD) Tops One Day Volume of $157,804.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $157,804.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $518.40 or 0.01218920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00304463 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005994 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

