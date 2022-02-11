Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $85.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.99 or 0.06882037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00298414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00759889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00078463 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00396002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00224435 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

