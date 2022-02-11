e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Tops $100.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $100.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00294235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,634 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,458 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

