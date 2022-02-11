Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.92 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

